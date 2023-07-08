Search icon
Shahid Kapoor’s honest admission: Did he feel short-changed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat?

Shahid Kapoor was seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 historical drama Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone played his wife, Padmavati, in the film.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor will lead the upcoming action entertainer, Bull.

Shahid Kapoor has made a strong mark for himself in Bollywood with many impressive roles during his tenure as an actor spanning more than two decades. Back in 2018, he was seen essaying the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama, Padmaavat. The much-appreciated project also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as leads. Shahid Kapoor, who was seen as Deepika Padukone’s husband in the film, has often expressed his dissatisfaction with his role in the film. Recently, the Farzi actor was asked if he felt short-changed during the filming of Padmaavat.

Did Shahid Kapoor feel short-changed in Padmaavat?

Talking to Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor openly addressed if he felt short-changed in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial. Responding with a candid “I did,” the Jersey star added that he does not want to get into the details as he feels everyone did a great job in the movie. However, he admitted that he occasionally does question his decision to be a part of the movie.

Shahid Kapoor was quoted saying, “I don't want to get into the details, because I think everybody was fantastic in that film and everybody did a lovely job. But I did feel at times, ‘why did I do this film?’ I felt like that, yes. But I don't want to blame anybody. Maybe I didn't have perspective at that time.”

About Padmaavat

Produced by Bhansali Productions in collaboration with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Padmaavat also had Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles. After facing several roadblocks, the movie finally reached the big screens on January 25, 2018, and received a mixed response from the audience.

Shahid Kapoor's film line-up

Shahid Kapoor will lead the upcoming action entertainer, Bull. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the story of the drama has been inspired by the life of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army. Parth Siddhpura will also essay a key role in the movie.

