Maruti Suzuki Swift with 17-inch alloys, yellow paint scheme looks ready to race: Take a look

Screen Grab

Maruti Suzuki Swift soon became India's most popular hatchback after its release. The Swift's high number of sales has made it one of the most popular automobiles in the country. Due to the hatchback's adaptability, its drivers often experiment with fresh aesthetics in an attempt to make their cars stand out.

We stumbled onto this one-off Swift today that has been modified to seem like its more powerful, foreign-market sibling, the "Swift Sport." The yellow vehicle of Instagram user "dilshan dn" has been modified extensively, with an unique paint job, reduced suspension, and large alloy wheels.

The hatchback now has a Swift Sport-inspired Champion Yellow 4 ZFT paint job, which is very noticeable. The car's exterior has also been dechromed by applying a black vinyl cover all over the chrome. Black gloss-finished custom front and rear skid plates are part of the Swift Sport package that was recently added to the hatchback. Overall, the yellow and black colour scheme is shining through and making its point. The hatchback has been upgraded in many ways, with features such as a rear spoiler, aftermarket LED headlights, a twin muffler setup, tinted windows, and more.

The hatchback's bespoke mechanical upgrades include a lowering suspension package that helps the Swift grip the ground. Gloss black MOMO Italy alloy wheels, measuring 17 inches in diameter, considerably improve the vehicle's overall appeal. Low-profile, high-performance Yokohama Advan Sport 215/45 R17 tyres with white lettering. A new coat of paint makes only slight adjustments to the inside. The hatchback now looks just like a Swift Sport because to the owner's meticulous attention to detail.

The hatchback is equipped with a 1.2-liter K12C dual jet dual VVT gasoline engine that produces 90 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual and 5-speed automatic transmission are both coupled to the power plant. In terms of fuel economy, the Swift is rated at 23.20 km/l with a manual gearbox and 23.76 km/l with an automatic.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at Rs 5.90 lakh, gets 32.73 km/kg mileage

LED headlights, keyless entry/push-button start, a 7-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, and automatic temperature control are just a few of the equipment included on the top-tier Swift. Across all markets, the Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-liter BoosterJet turbo petrol engine producing 140 horsepower and 230 Newton-meters of peak torque.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Tata Punch, and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis are just few of the rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift faces in India.