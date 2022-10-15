Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at Rs 5.90 lakh, gets 32.73 km/kg mileage

Photo: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is back in the market with a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh for the LXI variant. CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro-SUV will be offered in two trim levels (LXI and VXI), with the latter costing Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

A Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine provides the new S-Presso S-CNG with an unprecedented level of economy and refinement in its class. When set to CNG Mode, the S-Presso S-engine CNG's is capable of producing 56.69 PS at 5300 RPM and 82.1 Nm at 3400 RPM. A five-speed manual transmission is coupled to the motor. The fuel economy of the S-Presso S-CNG is 32.73 km/kg.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road-presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

The petrol-powered S-Presso is now on sale throughout the Diwali season with discounts including an exchange incentive of up to Rs 15,000 and an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000. In addition, there is a Rs 5,000 corporate discount available to buyers. The base pricing of a petrol-powered S-Presso starts at Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and rises to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).