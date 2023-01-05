Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 to make official India debut next week, check expected price and more

Toyota Land Cruiser

Auto Expo 2023 is drawing closer, and people are eager to see what cars and bikes will be on display. Although a number of major auto manufacturers have decided to stay away from the Auto expo in 2023, Toyota has announced that it will exhibit hybrid, electric, and hydrogen powered vehicles along with the new Innova Hycross and Land Cruiser 300 at the event.

The LC 300, or Toyota Land Cruiser 300, is a vehicle that hardly needs an introduction in India, where it has a massive fan base and many Indian celebrities own this robust SUV. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is expected to cost Rs 2.1 crore. The new model is so costly because it is a CBU (Completely Built Unit). Autocar India reports that the Japanese automaker would show off a wide range of cars, including the Land Cruiser 300, at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 comes standard with several high-end amenities. These include a sunroof, power front seats with memory function, front seat ventilation, a wireless charger, and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

The new LC300 is propelled by a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine with 305 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends the engine's output to all four axles. The new GA-F platform is built on TNGA, much like the current model, and the ladder frame design is also carried over. Lighter by around 200 kg, the new model is far more manoeuvrable.

The latest iteration of the Land Cruiser, the LC300, has a standard four-wheel-drive setup. It has a Kinetic Dynamic Suspension Stabilization System, an adaptive variable suspension that is controlled electronically. As an added bonus, it has an Auto and Deep Snow mode, as well as a multi-terrain monitor and multi-terrain choose. Crawl control and wheel articulation have been upgraded.

Considering its price point, the Toyota Land Cruiser J300 competes in India's full-size luxury flagship SUV market against vehicles like the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, Range Rover, and the all-new Lexus LX.