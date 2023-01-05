Search icon
CES 2023: Sony and Honda showcase Afeela electric car brand, to launch in 2025

Afeela’s exterior features a “Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Sony showcases new Afeela EV prototype at CES 2023

Consumer Electronic Show 2023 (CES 2023) has kicked off in Las Vegas and on the first day of the massive event, Sony Honda Mobility has unveiled a new ‘Afeela’ electric vehicle prototype. The company aims to develop the production model based on this prototype, and plans to start taking pre-orders in the first half of 2025, with sales beginning by the end of that year.

Afeela’s exterior features a “Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people. In the Afeela electric vehicle, the company aims to use chipstes from Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis and develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving. 

The car is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle. In-car cameras and Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors detect the driver and car’s situation to help avoid accidents.

When it comes to the cabin, the Afeela comes with a gentle rounded tone. Sony claims that the car has been designed to be as simple as possible, minimizing distracting ornamentation and colors. “Our initiatives in new services will evolve and grow through continuous software updates via the 5G network.” Sony said in its blog.

