It's a girl! Gender of baby panda born in Tokyo revealed

A panda born this month at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo is female, the zoo announced on Friday.

Newly-released images show the tiny baby nestled against the side of her mother, Shin Shin, and also being measured by a worker. She has been found to be in good health.

The as-yet unnamed cub has been a regular headline in the local news in recent weeks.

Share prices of companies operating restaurants around the zoo soared after the birth on expectations they would benefit from a stream of visitors keen to see the newborn.

Shin Shin, Ueno Zoo's 11-year-old giant panda, had the baby five years after her first cub was found dead just days after it was born.

Shin Shin and her partner, Ri Ri, arrived from China in February 2011 and went on view shortly after a devastating earthquake and tsunami the next month, providing some welcome good news for the reeling nation.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)