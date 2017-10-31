China to introduce new law that gives those 'who disrespect national anthem' three years in jail

China is considering a law mandating prison sentence of up to three years for disrespecting the national anthem, reported China’s news agency Xinhua.

A draft amendment to the country?s Criminal Law was submitted for deliberation at a session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee on Tuesday.

Xinhua quoted Wang Chaoying, deputy head of the NPC Standing Committee's Legislative Affairs Commission, as saying, "As the criminal law stipulates penalties for offences to national flag and national emblem, violations regarding national anthem should also be incorporated with the passing of the new law."

This comes at a time when in India, the Supreme Court has hinted at modifying its last year order that made it mandatory for cinema halls to play National Anthem before screening of films.

The move has since attracted controversy, with arguments both for and against the move.

China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" encouraged the country's people during the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

It was chosen as the national anthem in 1949.