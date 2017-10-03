Sachin-Jigar replace Kanika Kapoor as judges on Baba Ramdev's music reality show

While this is only for one episode, sources say that if Kanika doesn’t return for the next one, too, they’ll have to look for a replacement or continue with Sachin-Jigar

Kanika Kapoor, who’s judging the devotional music reality show Om Shanti Om, missed her shoot recently, telling the makers overnight that she cannot make it because of personal emergency. Says a source, “The makers were left in a fix and approached Udit Narayan to replace her. But, he was unwell and couldn’t make it. Then, they went to composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who agreed, which was a great relief.” While this is only for one episode, sources say that if Kanika doesn’t return for the next one, too, they’ll have to look for a replacement or continue with Sachin-Jigar. “She has said it might take more time, so the makers are not sure if she will shoot the next episode,” adds the source.