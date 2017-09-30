Netflix unlocked a whole new level of nerd by releasing Klingon subtitles for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

All fifteen episodes of 'Star Trek: Discovery' will be available to watch on Netflix with Klingon subtitles.

Before the release of Star Trek: Discovery, streaming service Netflix had released one of the promos in Klingon. They went a step ahead by providing Klingon subtitles for the premiere episode for the hardcore Trekkies.

The treat was not available for the fans in the United States of America. But the rest of the world was able to enjoy the show in the alien language if they wanted to.

Dr Marc Okrand created the language in 1979 and there are only a small number of people who are fluent in conversing in the language constructed specifically for Gene Roddenberry's franchise.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.

The new series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Isaacs, and James Frain as Spock's father Sarek.

After discovering this delightful Easter egg, fans were quick to post their reactions on Twitter.

Netflix has obtained maximum nerd by offering Klingon subtitles. Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerd! — Ben Aaronovitch (@Ben_Aaronovitch) September 25, 2017

My favorite tidbit for #StarTrekDiscovey is @netflix has an option for watching the show with Klingon Language subtitles #NERDS pic.twitter.com/EnDDoWwyth — Nick Acosta (@Nick_Acosta) September 26, 2017