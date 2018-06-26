Hina Khan teases fans with bikini pics while she enjoys Goan vacation with beau Rocky Jaiswal

TV star Hina Khan is currently enjoying Goa monsoons with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some racy bikini-clad pictures of herself.

Hina can be seen beating the summer heat inside a pool in a black polka dotted bikini. While none of her pictures captured her full look, some of her followers still found them objectionable. The pictures gathered quite a few hate comments. "How can you post such pictures? You are such a good actor but please show some respect to our religion," and "what is this, Hina?" were some of the remarks that people left on the pictures.

Check out the all the pictures and videos of Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's Goan vacation here -

Hina and Rocky have been dating for a while now. She had first talked about him in public during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. On being asked about her wedding plans, Hina had earlier told IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."