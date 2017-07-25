Game of Thrones: Nathalie Emmanuel talks about the tender moment between Missandei and Grey Worm

The scene was one of the softer ones in otherwise dramatic series.

Apart from the epic battle scene towards the end of the second episode of season seven, there were tender moments peppered in the high-octane drama of Game of Thrones.

Arya Stark's reunion spree was one of them, the other one was the simmering romance between Missandei and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) reaching its peak.

In that tender moment, stoic advisor to Daenerys Targaryen and the commander of her Unsullied army let go of the restraint before he marches to fight the battle for Casterly Rock.

Nathalie Emmanuel who plays Missandei told Entertainment Weekly that the relationship between her character and Grey Worm reached climax and the duo 'physically act upon it.'

"There’s something unique about it purely because of Grey Worm’s situation — his brutal history of being mutilated — there’s a real sense of trust here and that really plays out in this lovely scene where they physically act upon their love. For him to do that is a really big deal and Missandei knows that and doesn’t really care. She just loves him and that intimacy they’ve shared comes to a head. Missandei is always so official and straight and poised so to be vulnerable and see her human side of her, a little off balance, is kind of great and fun to play. She’s kept things very together to stay composed but this scene is the opposite of that. She’s quite clear about what she wants because she fears she’ll never have the chance to have that with him again," she told the EW.

The scene was widely appreciated by the fans of the show.

Greyworm: "I was bravest, always…Until I meet Missandei from the isle of Naath. Now I have fear." Me:#GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/cVmZtQCuf1 — Bugs (@madissonluv) July 24, 2017

Grey Worm: "Missandei, it's hard to me to say goodbye to you." me: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/J0i2VEgrII — asia vs GoT (@theIaufeyson) July 24, 2017

If you aren't shipping Greyworm and Missandei are you even watching Game of Thrones #GOT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TuBfN0UcUF — Calum Mcferran (@calum_mcf) July 24, 2017

Grey Worm telling Missandei she is his weakness and that he loves her #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/8gtx9d5C35 — Dany (@daenerysxstrom) July 24, 2017