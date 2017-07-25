Essel Group 90 years
Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams opens up about that emotional reunion

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Season 7 Episode 2 of 'Game of Thrones.'
Tue, 25 Jul 2017-02:58pm , ANI

Arya Stark is on a reunion spree. She has already met two people she left behind in Westeros. Be careful about the spoilers!

The second episode (Stormborn) of season seven of Game of Thrones saw a reunion which all the fans wanted to see since season one.

It witnessed a brief reunion of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and her long absent Direwolf, Nymeria, the animal eventually walking away as the young Stark said, "That's not you," which is a callback to season one.

Williams believes it was apt that they went their own separate ways, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She said, "Ever since the show got rid of Nymeria, it's one of the questions I've been tweeted the most. It's even nicer that they don't live happily ever after. Nymeria has created her own world and created her own pack and isn't ready to be Arya's pet."

Adding, "To be someone's pet would reverse everything she's learned. So they almost just regard each other and go their separate ways."

The episode's writer, GoT co-executive producer Bryan Cogman, also had insight on the poignant scene.

He noted, "So much of this season is swinging back to season one. Since we last had Arya in the Riverlands she's had all these crazy adventures. In a television show that's all about Nymeria the Wolf, she?s had adventures too. She's gathered this pack of wolves and is now doing the Old Gods' work herself. Arya and Nymeria do and don't have the connection they've always had. In the end, they're both lone wolves. They can't go back to the way things were. And that might be foreshadowing for Arya too."

 
