Exclusive | Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani made this special request before entering the BB house

The First Day First Show of Salman Khan hosted popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 is all set to hit the TV screens in about 2 hours from now. Just before the show premieres on Indian Television, we bring to you an EXCLUSIVE scoop from the Bigg Boss house.

It has already been reported that one of the most loved actors on TV, Hiten Tejwani, will also be seen as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 11. Now, those who're familiar with the format of the show, are aware of the fact that none of the contestants are allowed to take anything special inside the glass walled house (unless it's an exception in case of a medical condition).

Our sources have informed us that just before entering the Bigg Boss house, Hiten had a very special request to Bigg Boss. Waht happened was, when Hiten's bags were scanned before he entered the house, he requested Bigg Boss and the team to allow him to take his hair oil inside the house. The team is pretty strict about not giving any special treatment to any contestant in particular but they are yet to take a call on Hiten's request.

This year, the theme of the show is padosis or neighbours and we're sure a lot of twists and turns await in the upcoming episodes. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 11 is to be aired fro 9 pm tonight on Colors.

Watch this space for latest updates....