Bigg Boss 11: "I will root for Puneesh to win," says Bandagi Kalra after being evicted

The motto of Bigg Boss is to expect the unexpected! Year on year, people have found love within the walls of the house and Bigg Boss 11 was no different as commoners Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra found comfort in each other on the show. This week, Luv along with the love birds – Puneesh and Bandagi were nominated for eviction.

When Salman Khan revealed that both Puneesh and Bandagi have the option of walking out together or save one of them from eviction, emotional and heartbroken, the two decide to exit together. But Salman Khan throws in another twist and announces that it is, indeed, Bandagi who will be leaving her beau Puneesh behind.

Bandagi Kalra entered the house as a commoner with a tag of ‘Beauty with Brains.’ She made heads turn with her good looks and appealing persona. From the onset, her friendship with Puneesh led to discussions within the house and the two soon revealed that they were in fact, in a relationship.

Bandagi and Puneesh have stood by each other not only through every task but also through every tussle, struggle and moment of glory. Bandagi found strong competition in Hina Khan, who, for a task put chili powder and medicinal gel in her eyes.

After being evicted from the house, Bandagi said, “It was an amazing experience for me and I cannot believe I had to leave at this juncture. If I get a chance, I would willingly go back to the house.” She added, “I will continue to follow the show and will be rooting for Puneesh to win!”

Bandagi Kalra hails from Chandigarh but is currently residing in Mumbai. An engineer by profession, she has also tried her hand at modelling and been part of few beauty pageants.