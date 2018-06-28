You can now react to Facebook Stories

Facebook Stories has been added with a new feature that will allow you to finally react to the content.

The reactions, akin to the standard Facebook feed, allow you to use Like, Haha, Wow, Sad, Angry, and Love as a feedback to Stories. The six reactions replace the regular emoji replies, TechCrunch reported.Facebook is also adding two new interactive stickers - a flame and a laughing smile - to Stories. There's also an addition of group reply feature to Stories for more engagement.

As Facebook has grown into a network of more than two billion people globally it has lost its luster for younger users who made up a core base. While Facebook has become one of the world's most valuable and powerful companies, it's no longer seen as a cool destination for teens, who are turning to Snapchat and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

According to a Pew Research Center survey this year, 51 percent of US teens ages 13 to 17 use Facebook, compared with 72 percent for Instagram and 69 percent who are on Snapchat. The survey found 85 percent used the Google video sharing service YouTube.

The landscape has shifted since a 2014-15 Pew survey which found Facebook leading other social networks with 71 percent of the teen segment. "The social media environment among teens is quite different from what it was just three years ago," said Pew researcher Monica Anderson. "Back then, teens' social media use mostly revolved around Facebook. Today, their habits revolve less around a single platform."

The breakup of teens and Facebook was occurring before the latest scandals which have hit Facebook over hijacked user data and propagation of misinformation. According to a Forrester Research survey 34 percent of US online youth view Facebook "as a website for old people and parents." "US online youth regard Facebook as utility, while other networks that deliver niche value steal attention from Facebook's broad platform," said Forrester's Anjali Lai in a research note.

With inputs from ANI