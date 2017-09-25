Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy X just received its final certification; launch expected in 2018

Samsung’s foldable smartphone, rumoured to be called Galaxy X, has been certified in the company’s home market, South Korea.

According to LetsGoDigital, the smartphone has appeared in a filing from the Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA), sporting a model number SM-G888N0. This proves that the device has received the necessary approval and is gearing to be launched soon in the market. In the filing, the device is listed as a “radio equipment for global LTE communication,” while it was spotted as a “smartphone” at the Wi-Fi Alliance. However, the filing does not reveal any other information about the smartphone.

Image: LetsGoDigital

For months, specialist Samsung news websites have been talking about patents reportedly filed by the manufacturer with the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), hinting at a possible design for the firm's future folding smartphone. Such a device has supposedly been in the pipeline at Samsung for years, ever since the firm showed off its first flexible plastic screen prototypes at CES, Las Vegas in 2011. One of the leaked patents features an original hinge system for folding the smartphone in half, echoing old-school flip phones but with a large display spanning the phone's front face when open.

Long referred to as "Projet Valley," the handset now looks like it could get the "Galaxy X" moniker. Samsung could initially roll out the device to Asian markets to test the water, before evaluating the potential of a folding handset on a global scale in 2018. Other manufacturers, like LG or Lenovo, could also follow suit.

Samsung has previewed flexible screens on various occasions and now fully masters flexible OLED technology. The South Korean tech firm has always sought to stay at the cutting edge of innovation, bringing Super AMOLED technology to the Galaxy S in 2010, and curving the Galaxy S6 edge's display around the sides of the handset in 2015. This type of device could also pave the way for a whole host of innovations on which Samsung is already working, such as flexible tablets with entirely transparent screens.