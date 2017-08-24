Reliance JioPhone full specifications revealed: For Rs 500, the phone is a steal!

The much awaited JioPhone, which aims to offer a ‘digital life’ for almost 500 million feature phone users, will open for pre-booking today, 24 August 2017, 5:30PM.

The company announced the device during the Reliance AGM in July. However, it did not reveal the complete list of specifications. As the pre-bookings have started today, the company has updated its official website and mentioned all details regarding the new feature phone.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 2.4-inch QWVGA display with a 240x320 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor with Mali-400 GPU, paired with 512MB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 4GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The new phone comes equipped with a 2MP rear camera along with a 0.3MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, GPS, USB 2.0 and NFC. It is backed up by a 2000mAh battery which is rated to deliver 12 hours of talk time and 15 days of standby time.

The phone also supports 22 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, Jio Assistant responds to Hindi and English.