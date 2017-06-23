PSLV succesfully launches Cartosat-2 series,30 nano satellites

The Indian space agency ISRO today successfully launched its workhorse rocket PSLV carrying 'eye in the sky' Cartosat-2 series satellite -- a dedicated satellite that will give defence surveillance a leg up -- and 30 nano satellites into orbit.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), lifted off majestically from the first launch pad, Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 9.29 am and injected the satellites into orbit about 27 minutes after lift off, amid applause from scientists.

The 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C38 carried the earth observation satellite -- Cartosat-2 series satellite as the primary payload along with 30 co-passenger satellites totally weighing 955 kg.

With the launch of the third spacecraft in the Cartosat-2 series, India's 'eye in the sky' is set to become sharper and wider.

The previous satellite in the series had a resolution of 0.8 metres and the images it took on India's neighbourhood had helped New Delhi carry out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control last year, according to ISRO sources.

The latest remote sensing satellite has a resolution of 0.6 metres, which means it can spot even smaller objects.

"It can recognise objects within that square (0.6 m by 0.6 m)", an ISRO official told

