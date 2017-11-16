Google introduces new platform to build voice-enabled solutions for Google Assistant

Starting today, Google invites developers and companies to build voice-enabled apps to engage with Indian users through Actions on Google, the developer platform for the Google Assistant.

For anyone who wants to build for the Assistant, resources such as developer tools, documentation and a simulator are available on the Actions on Google developer website, making it easy to create, test and deploy voice-enabled solutions.

Eligible developers can also join the Google Assistant Developer Community Program to get started with building apps for the Google Assistant. With the ability to create apps on the Google Assistant, users in India will soon have easy and fast access to all types of interactions, using nothing more than their voice. When apps are built to work with the Assistant, users can simply tell Assistant to connect with the app using a voice command - whether it's on supported Android phones or iPhones.

Also this doesn't need anything extra to be installed -- users can interact with their favorite app by saying "Ok Google, talk to.." to interact with that app. This platform will give more Indians the help they need using the convenience of a voice command at home or on-the-go - from the morning rush hour to the weekend unwind. And as a user, you'll soon be able to access more of your favourite services and content using the convenience of Google Assistant.

"Whether you're searching for a great restaurant for biryani, mapping your travels or helping the kids with their homework, your Google Assistant is always ready to help. You can ask about your day or your commute, explore your favorite topics, and get answers to hundreds of small and big questions during your day. But to be truly successful, your Google Assistant should be able to connect you across the apps and services in your life," said group product manager Google Assistant, Brad Abrams.

Adding to this Abrams added that developers and companies can build apps to engage with Indian users through Actions on Google, the developer platform for the Google Assistant. "Together with developers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we look forward to exploring and delivering these new possibilities for the Indian Google Assistant," added Brad.