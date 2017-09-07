Apple, Indian government clash over anti-spam app

Apple and its ties with Indian government could potentially hit a road block as the company has refused to list an anti-spam call app on the App Store. The anti-spam call app has been developed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). So far, TRAI has only got refusals from Apple which has reportedly raised eyebrows for the Cupertino-based giant.

Apple is said to have refused the entry of the app on its platform as the India Spam app by TRAI violates its privacy policy, the Bloomberg reports. The telecom regulator’s app allows users to share logs of spam call and text message which TRAI uses to alert mobile operators. These mobile operators can then add the flagged numbers to its list of blocked spammers.

“Nobody’s asking Apple to violate its privacy policy,” said Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of TRAI. The denial to government and officials is nothing new for Apple as the company in past has refused to unlock an iPhone when asked by a US federal judge to help FBI. Apple takes its privacy policy quite seriously and while TRAI might have noble intentions, but the company has its own concerns. The TRAI chairman adds, “no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user’s data.”

The company is currently discussing terms with the government to setup Apple retail stores, tax exemptions on local manufacturers and it also is seeking permission to sell used iPhones. India with around 1.3 billion population is certainly Apple’s focus as in a rapidly growing smartphone market the company has observed its sales flattening in the U.S. and China. But with a patchy situation right now, it could potentially cause more harm than good.

The regulatory body has reportedly had several meetings with the iPhone maker but Apple continues to standoff. “The problem of who controls user data is getting acute and we have to plug the loose ends,” Sharma told Bloomberg. The company has not yet made any official comment on TRAI’s remarks.

The original article appeared on BGR India