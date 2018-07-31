Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India v/s Italy: Live streaming, time in IST and where to watch on TV in India

The Indian women's hockey team will be looking raise the level when they take on Italy in a crucial cross-over World Cup match on Tuesday.

A win will take India in the quarterfinals to face Ireland on Thursday.

As per the rules of the tournament the top teams from the four pools have progressed directly to the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams will feature in the cross-overs to decide the remaining four spots of the last eight round.

While India had to fight their way into the knock-out round from Pool B after registering two draws against England and USA and a loss to Ireland, Italy easily scrapped past China (3-0) and Korea (1-0) before slumping to a heavy 1-12 loss to Netherlands in their last match to finish second in Pool A.

Under pressure Indian women's hockey team had produced a spirited performance to come back from a goal down and hold higher-ranked USA to a 1-1 draw in their last Pool B match and progress to the knock-out stages of the World Cup. They will need better quality and similar show of spirit to survive in the knock out phase of the Woemn's Hockey World Cup 2018.

Here's all you need to know about India v/s Italy match in Women's Hockey World Cup 2018:

When is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match will take place on Tuesday, July 31.

Where is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match will be played at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London.

What time does the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match begin (time in IST)?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match begins at 10:30 pm (IST).

Where to watch Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy live on TV?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How and where to watch online Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy live streaming?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018 India v/s Italy cross-over match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.