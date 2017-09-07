U-17 WC is chance for Indians to shine, stand out: Carlos Valderrama

The rains may have given way to scorching heat, but that did not down the spirit of football fans in Navi Mumbai as they thronged the DY Patil Stadium to witness the celebrations to begin the 30-day countdown for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The fans not only had the opportunity to experience and get close to the coveted World Cup trophy but also were treated with an exhibition game of football involving some of the game's big names pitted against an Indian contingent on the ground that is one of the venues of the U-17WC..

Legends like Carlos Valderrama, Emmanuel Amunike, Fernando Morientes, Marcel Desailly and Jorge Campos put their skills on display that won the hearts of a few thousand fans including students of the DY Patil University.

"They simply toyed with their opposition. It was just a matter of time before they got into the groove, once they were in it they were a treat to watch," said a fan. The match ended 5-4 in the favour of FIFA legends with Spanish great Morientes netting four goals.

Done with their exhibition game and posing in front of several shutterbugs, the legends came up with their suggestions and advice for the grassroots football.

Asked how big is this opportunity for the Indian team participating in the World Cup, the Colombian superstar Valderrama said: "It's a huge opportunity for the Indian U-17 team. If you want to go to Real Madrid, then this is your opportunity. All the big scouts and agents will be watching, so enjoy and grab this opportunity. You don't get too many opportunities in football. This is their moment to shine and stand out."

Desailly said the Indians can use the home advantage to the fullest. "The Indian team playing at home is something very special. They should be prepared physically and psychologically very well because it is tough to handle pressure playing on home soil. We won the World Cup in 1998 on home soil because we were able to convert that pressure into positive energy on the field and have that extra performance," Desailly said.

When Nigerian great Amunike was asked about the Indian team, he echoed Desailly's views. "Unfortunately, I haven't seen them play, being the first time they are hosting this event. It is a big encouragement, opportunity for youths to develop their game," Amuneke said.

"The U-17 boys need to believe in themselves. Their journey starts here and if they can prove themselves and believe in their ability as a team, play collectively and see how they can make it to the group stage, the opportunity would be great for them," added the former Nigerian U-17 coach added.

The legends have a few suggestions for AIFF too for the programmes at the grassroots level.

"I think dealing with U-17 players, the most important thing is to try to make sure they see you as someone who can add to their game. Try as much to guide them and not forget that there are a lot of distractions going on in their mind. But the most important thing is to bring them to a level where they can compete with teams all over the world," said Amunike.

Desailly said, "It is a tough programme and you have to start from the beginning. You have to create infrastructure, you have to have good coaches that will serve around the players who enable them to understand and read the game. Luckily, they have access to competition now, so it's an opportunity to play at the very highest level and understand the distance that you have made."