Soccer-Brazilian championship results and standings

June 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, June 25 Vasco da Gama 1 Goianiense 0 Saturday, June 24 Santos 0 Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Corinthians 9 7 2 0 17 5 23 2 Gremio 9 7 1 1 23 10 22 3 Santos 10 5 1 4 9 7 16 4 Vasco da Gama 10 5 0 5 13 20 15 5 Botafogo 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 6 Coritiba 9 4 3 2 9 6 15 ------------------------- 7 Fluminense 9 4 2 3 16 15 14 8 Ponte Preta 9 4 2 3 11 11 14 9 Flamengo 9 3 5 1 15 8 14 10 Palmeiras 9 4 1 4 12 8 13 11 Chapecoense 9 4 1 4 14 18 13 12 Sport 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 ------------------------- 13 Cruzeiro 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 14 Atletico Paranaense 9 3 2 4 7 13 11 15 Sao Paulo 9 3 1 5 9 8 10 16 Bahia 9 3 1 5 13 13 10 ------------------------- 17 Atletico Mineiro 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 18 Vitoria 9 2 2 5 8 11 8 19 Goianiense 10 2 0 8 7 17 6 20 Avai 9 1 2 6 3 13 5 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-12: Copa Sudamericana 17-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 25 Atletico Paranaense v Vitoria (1900) Cruzeiro v Coritiba (1900) Gremio v Corinthians (1900) Ponte Preta v Palmeiras (1900) Sao Paulo v Fluminense (1900) Bahia v Flamengo (2130) Chapecoense v Atletico Mineiro (2200) Monday, June 26 Botafogo v Avai (2300)

