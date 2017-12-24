Premier League: Jose Mourinho blasts Manchester United for 'childish' play

Manchester United fell further behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League when defender Harry Maguire scored in the final minute of added time to earn Leicester City a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

They were left 13 points behind their irrepressible neighbours at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez combined for Vardy's 50th Premier League goal in the 27th minute, the Algerian holding up Wilfred Ndidi's pass for Vardy to score.

Juan Mata equalised before halftime after Jesse Lingard touched Anthony Martial's cross to him, then scored with a direct free kick.

Leicester looked doomed when they had substitute Daniel Amartey sent off only 17 minutes after he came on, for two yellow cards in quick succession.

But in the fourth minute of added time England defender Maguire slid in Marc Albrighton's cross.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lashed out at his players for their 'childish' play after the loss.

"I would say childish losses of possession. So, so, so easy. And then you are punished in the end," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"And again in the end, no maturity because Smalling was in trouble, he comes out of the game, they put Maguire as an extra man... the players on the pitch cannot react to that and analyse the game and make a quick adjustment.

"So I think childish in their box and childish in our box. Mistakes plus mistakes. We were punished by two points in an easy match to win," he continued.

He also said that the team didn't win because they missed incredible chances. He called it 'an accumulation of mistakes in and easy match to win.'

Leicester play at Watford on Tuesday; United host Burnley.

(With Reuters Inputs)