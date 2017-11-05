Comet 96P spotted again by NASA, ESA satellite

Scientists at NASA and European Space Agency have spotted the return of Comet 96P using the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) - making it the spacecraft's most frequent cometary visitor.

The comet entered the lower right corner of SOHO's view on October 25, and skirted up and around the right edge before leaving on October 30. SOHO had also spotted comet 96P in 1996, 2002, 2007 and 2012.

At the same time, comet 96P passed through a second NASA mission's view: STEREO - short for Solar and Terrestrial Relations Observatory - also watched the comet between October 26-28, from the opposite side of Earth's orbit. It is extremely rare for comets to be seen simultaneously from two different locations in space, and these are the most comprehensive parallel observations of comet 96P yet.

These combined observations will help learn more about the comet's composition, as well as its interaction with the solar wind, the constant flow of charged particles from the Sun.

Both missions gathered polarisation measurements of the comet; these are measurements of sunlight in which all the light waves become oriented the same way after passing through a medium - in this case, particles in the tail of the comet. By pooling the polarisation data together, scientists can extract details on the particles that the light passed through. "Polarisation is a strong function of the viewing geometry, and getting multiple measurements at the same time could potentially give useful information about the composition and size distribution of the tail particles," said William Thompson, STEREO chief observer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US.

Comet 96P - also known as comet Machholz, for amateur astronomer Dan Machholz's 1986 discovery of the comet - completes an orbit around the Sun every 5.24 years. It makes its closest approach to the Sun at over 17 million kilometres - a very close distance for a comet. When comet 96P appeared in SOHO's view in 2012, amateur astronomers studying the SOHO data discovered two tiny comet fragments some distance ahead of the main body, signalling the comet was actively changing.

This time around they have detected a third fragment - another breadcrumb in the trail that indicates the comet is still evolving. Scientists find comet 96P interesting because it has an unusual composition and is the parent of a large, diverse family, referring to a group of comets sharing a common orbit and originating from a much larger parent comet that over millennia, broke up into smaller fragments.

Comet 96P is the parent of two separate comet groups, both of which were discovered by citizen scientists studying SOHO data, as well as a number of Earth-crossing meteor streams. By studying the comet's ongoing evolution, scientists can learn more about the nature and origins of this complex family.