Asus VivoBook Max X541 review: Impressive features makes it a total value for money

Targeting first time notebook buyers, Asus claims to offer the best in a limited budget with Vivobook Max X541.

Looking for a power packed laptop but do not want to spend even an extra penny out of your budget? Then, Asus' newly launched VivoBook Max X541 might be the one you are looking for. Targeting first time notebook buyers, Asus claims to offer the best in a limited budget with Vivobook Max X541.

I have been using the device for over a month now, let's find out the how much truth the claims hold.

Design:

Asus Vivobook Max X541 is bound to catch eyeballs with its aluminium finish on the plastic lid. Weighs around 1.9 kg, the device is available in five colours with an impressive metallic finish.

The available colours are Chocolate Brown, Red, Aqua Blue, White and Silver Gradient, the one I was using. As X541 is the mid-range device, the company had paid attention to the looks to make it stand out in the crowd.

The 15.6 inch display has a full HD screen. It has a brush metal finished lid. Above the keyboard it has dual speakers which further add on to its looks.

On the right side is the optical drive while the left side has a future ready USB type-C port, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, VGA and Ethernet ports.

The lower half of the laptop is mostly plastic which provides more durability to the device. The palm rest area is spacious. The keyboard feels chic, which leads to a smooth typing experience. However, one thing which I was not very impressive about that the keyboard does not have a LED indicator for the capslock.

Specifications:

Asus Vivobook Max X541 runs on powered by Intel’s Core i3-7100U CPU. The laptop has a 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7100U CPU clocked at 2.40GHz. To assist it, ASUS provides 4GB of DDR4 SD RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB. There’s a 1TB, 5400RPM SATA HDD available for storage.

Other specifications include, a VGA webcam, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, stereo speakers and a 3-cell, 36Whr battery.

Asus ships the X541UA with Windows 10 Home 64-bit and like always, there are a bunch of programs pre-installed with it. It also comes up with limited-time subscription to McAfee LiveSafe, a trial version of Office 365, and a suite of applications from Asus including Spendid, ICEpower for audio, USB Charger+, Live Update, and Giftbox, which shows a curated list of apps that can be downloaded.

Performance:

The VivoBook Max handles day to day tasks with great ease and for those who type a lot,it is highly recommendable. Programs do not take time to load and core i3 processors works just fine.

Basic games like Counter Strike 1.6 and Need For Speed Underground 2 that are available on the Windows store run smoothly. Another thing, which I like the most the the device does nor=t heat up even after using it straight for hours.

The high-resolution screen also needs to be appreciated. The VivoBook Max uses a full HD 1920x1080p LED-backlit display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display sports an anti-glare surface and produces 45% NTSC colours.

Even basic image editing with Photoshop was a no-hassle. I played a 4k video playback using VLC and it ran smoothly.

Battery life:

The notebook possesses a non-removable 3-Cell 36Whrs battery. On usual tasks like, web browsing and and office documentation, the device lasted around six hours. However, for a watching a movie and for playing a game, the battery life nosedived for about four hours.

Analysis:

Priced at Rs 31,990, the device offers much more than its contemporaries available in the market. Asus is amongst the first brands to bring the latest 7th generation Intel Core processors to this price range.

If an average battery life is not something you can compromise on then this offering from Asus is quite impressive and highly recommendable.