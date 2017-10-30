Toy train services to Matheran partially resume today

The Central Railway authorities conducted trials for the same before deciding to run services only on the Aman Lodge to Matheran route

The iconic toy train service to Matheran, which was halted in May 2016, will partially resume October 30 onwards.

On Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) authorities conducted trials for the same before deciding to run services only on the Aman Lodge to Matheran route. According to sources, the trials were smooth and the new braking system worked well.

In May 2016, there were two consequent cases of derailments following which the authorities decided to resume the services only after strengthening the infrastructure and rail system.

"We ran engine and coaches fitted with better and safer air brakes. As a precaution we will operate only on this 3.5-km stretch," said a CR official. The entire stretch from Neral to Matheran is 21-km long.

Earlier, brake porters had to apply the brakes by physically standing between two coaches in sync to halt the train. Any mistake in applying brakes on time led the train to derail.

Sunil Udasi, chief PRO, CR said, "Work to upgrade and strengthen the tracks on the Neral to Aman Lodge stretch is underway".

There will be three second-class coaches, one first-class coach, and two brake vans. The authorities are also working on installing proper barricades on the hilly terrain to prevent derailments wherein coaches could fall in gorges.

Toy trains particularly face trouble at bends, and a number of locations along the stretch curve at 79° and 120°, leading to coaches sliding off the tracks in the past.

The 4 to 6-ft-high crash barriers will be installed at various points along the route at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore. The track replacement will cost Rs 12.87 crore.