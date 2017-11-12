State edu dept to soon issue guidelines for safety of students

Many organisations and NGO's are sending their suggestions, advice, and concepts to the state school education department on the safety of children

After a recent spate of incidents across the country has left parents worried about the safety of their children at school, the Maharashtra state education department is yet to come out with a set of guidelines on the safety of children in school. The matter of children's safety at school escalated after a Class 2 student was found murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was quick to issue a guideline after this incident.

Nandkumar, the principal secretary of the state school education department, said, "Many organisations and NGO's are sending their suggestions, advice, and concepts to the state school education department on the safety of children. We soon plan to hold a meeting with experts to come out with guidelines for state board schools across the state. The date has not yet been decided but it will happen for sure."

Recently, in Mumbai, a trustee of an Andheri international school was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl inside the school premises.

Arundhati Chavan, President of the United Forum Parent Teachers Association, said, "Like CBSE, the state education department should also introduce guidelines for our schools and also monitor schools closely as many parents are concerned about their child's safety."

Jayant Jain, President of Forum for Fairness in Education, said, "The schools should make arrangements for the safety of students without any notice. Many instances have occurred in the past with children. Despite sending kids to international or reputed schools parents are worried."

