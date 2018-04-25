Mumbai: Railway Police arrests woman for pushing man in front of running train

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly pushing a man in front of running train at Mumbai’s Mulund Railway Station.

The woman, who has been identified as one Manisha Khakadiya, was caught on CCTV pushing the businessman on tracks on Saturday after a minor scuffle.

‘Claiming that Patwa, a Mulund resident, touched her inappropriately, Khakadiya created a ruckus. A man, who was among the crowd that had gathered, intervened and started to fight with Patwa. When Patwa denied the allegations, the man got furious and pushed him. The CCTV recordings show the man had seen the train approaching when he pushed Patwa off the platform. Patwa was run over by the train and died on the spot,’ Mahesh Balwantrao, senior police inspector of Kurla GRP, was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

According to a report in midday.com, CCTV footage showed a man who accidentally bumped into a woman and apologised before he was pushed onto the track where he was crushed by an incoming train.

CCTV footage showed Mulund resident Deepak Patwa was going to the office when the 56-year-old, a steel broker, accidentally bumped into a woman. Even though he profusely apologised, he was pushed by a woman and another man.

The government railway police (GRP) are looking for a 35-year-old woman and another man, both of whom, according to the CCTV footage, pushed Patwa. They have been booked for murder.

According to the report, Patwa, who has a steel brokering business and an office in Masjid’s Bunder Loha Bazaar, was headed to the office when he met his end.

The incident happened at 2 PM on Saturday, when he accidentally bumped into a woman. The report states that Patwa apologised immediately as he was pushed roughly by the woman. Another passenger joined in the ruckus. When the victim tried to defend himself, the woman pushed him again, making him lose his balance and he fell onto the track, where he was crushed to death by an oncoming Asangaon local.

The woman and the other man allegedly ran away after the scene. The victim’s brother-in-law told midday: “Deepak was not someone who would purposely bump into a woman. As per witnesses, he was pushed intentionally, and the [CCTV] footage confirms this."

Patwa is survived by his wife and son. It was when they were handed over the body and told the police the death looked suspicious, which led to the GRP procuring the CCTV footage.