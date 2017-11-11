Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray calls for better nourishment for BEST drivers

Four new electronic buses were introduced into the BEST fleet

In a bid to ensure BEST drivers are healthy, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray wants the staff on the bus service to seek the help of nutritionists.

"The BEST administration, apart from conducting regular health check-ups, should also take help of nutritionists. The drivers should be provided drinks with glucose to keep them hydrated," said Thackeray at Wadala bus depot after inaugurating electric buses on November 10.

The BEST officials said that they can make provision to offer energetic drinks to drivers and conductors when they arrive at the bus station or depot after their trip, especially during summer. This has been proposed so that drivers don't get dehydrated riding buses for long hours.

Thackeray asked BEST General Manager Dr Surendra Bagde to personally look into this as he is also a nutritionist.

Election Promise fulfilled & a personal dream for Mumbai: the Electric Bus. I congratulate the BEST for launching the fully electric, zero emission bus in BEST public transport today. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/uZcA7lq1zz — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 10, 2017

I see this as a historic step to curb pollution & emissions in our city, especially in a world facing global warming, pollution issues. Proud to be the 1st city in Maharashtra to launch this, hope the race heats up for good environment (2/n) pic.twitter.com/uIfFXL2VQD — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 10, 2017

I thank @shaileshphanse ji, who I troubled many times over when he was Standing Committee Chairman, to allocate funds and see this project succeed. Similarly BEST Chairman Anil Kokil ji, GM Bagde ji for this historic move. pic.twitter.com/IiSc31rsHY — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 10, 2017

Earlier, Four buses have been added to the fleet on Thursday. The introduced buses can run up to 200 km at a stretch once fully charged for three hours.

For the initial phase, the buses will run on routes around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) and Churchgate station, including Route Number 138.

The buses cost Rs. 1.61 crore each, which is more than double the price of regular buses and have a seating capacity of 30 people.

Meanwhile the BEST employees are struggling to get their salaries on time for which the administration is taking monthly loans of Rs 180 crore. Sources said that if they take the extra effort of having nutritionists and having diet plans for their drivers and conductors then it would add up to the cost.

Normally a BEST bus driver operates for 6-9 hours depending on his schedule and route allotted. A single bus runs up to 180 km each day in Mumbai. BEST's fleet has 3700 buses and operates 504 routes every day.

With ANI Inputs