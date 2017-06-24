MU staff writes to Guv, attacks varsity admin

MU has been under the scanner for some of the issues raised

The University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association (UMASA) has recently written to the Governor expressing several concerns over the current functioning of the University under Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh.

Ranging from the University’s recent decision to evaluate all papers on-screen to infrastructural problems, the association has addressed several issues in the letter.

“On-screen marking system is neither made applicable to all exams nor was it implemented taking teachers into confidence. Whatever has been done is going to fail due to lack of proper planning. Some teachers have become the soft targets in this fiasco,” reads the letter.

Balaji Kendre, In-charge President, UMASA, said that the association decided to write to the Governor after the University administration failed to take up the issues raised by the staff on several occasions in the past. “There has been a delay in result declarations because of issues with respect to on-screen evaluation. While teachers are reporting to their assessment centres, technical glitches are leaving several of them with no work,” said Kendre.

Another major concern raised in the letter is the allotment of quarters to academic staff at the university’s Kalina campus. “Allotment of quarters is a very serious issue because there are no clear rules laid down by the University. Bias, favouritism, and discrimination lie at the core of these decisions,” states the letter.

