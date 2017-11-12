MISA edu conference focuses on kids' safety

The conference was attended by approximately 130 principals and senior management members from different international schools in the city

The Members of International School's Association on Saturday organised their annual conference at Hotel Sea Princess to discuss the current problems plaguing the education system and to draw out solutions. The objective of the conference was to bring the heads of schools together to talk about the changes that need to be implemented.

The conference was attended by approximately 130 principals and senior management members from different international schools in the city. The panel included Michael O'Sullivan, chief executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education, Ritesh Bhatia, cybercrime expert Dr Keith D'Souza, professor of S.P.Jain Institute of Management and Research among others.

Some of the topics discussed at the conference were: the need to bring about a change in schools and education system, different ways to keep schools safe for children, to create awareness among children about cybercrime.

Kavita Aggarwal, Chairperson of MISA, said, "MISA is a learning community. We bring all the international schools together. The speakers emphasised on being drivers of change. One of the speakers also spoke about security and safety of students in schools."