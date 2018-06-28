Maritime Board plans short film on the coastline of Maharashtra

In order to raise public awareness about Maharashtra's Maritime as well as coastline story, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) plans to prepare a short film on the 720-km-long coastline of the state. The film will showcase its maritime plan, achievements along with building its brand image and introduce the coastline of Maharashtra as an investment potential sector.

The state has more than 700-km-long coastline, and the government has been trying to bank on the same to boost water tourism and activities. For the few past years, MMB has been investing in the construction of greenfield ports, captive jetties along with inland water transport and shipyards.

However, now MMB plans to introduce Maritime sector as an investment potential sector. A bid document floated by MMB, reads, "MMB plans to introduce this sector as investment potential sector through creative vision with development of film on development of ports, beach nourishment, water transport along with coastal tourism."

The bid document further adds, "The focus of the film will be covering activities of MMB since inception, background information on various activities of water transport along with future plans. The film should creatively help convey the story of Maharashtra coastline, its development, and introduction as an investment potential sector."

In the recent past, both the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and MMB have been trying to introduce several coastline and water sports activities to boost tourism. MbPT that majorly controls the eastern waterfront is planning to double its domestic cruise passenger inflow by having cruise ferry services between Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Cochin.

Post monsoon, MbPT also plans to open up two floating hotels off Gateway of India. On the other hand, MMB majorly controls the western coast and had recently given approvals for starting off three floating hotels near Bandra-Worli Sea-Link of which one capsised last month.

The MMB is also involved in operations of passenger ferry services at Gorai, Marve, Elephanta, Gateway of India, and is also planning to have ferry services between Nariman Point and Gorai along with RoRo services between Gateway of India and Mandwa jetty.