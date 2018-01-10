Maha proposes additional FSI to promote tourism

The state government has approved the new tourism policy to convert barren land at tourist locations into star hotels with higher Floor Space Index (FSI).

In order to boost the tourism industry in the state, the government has brought these modifications in Development Control Rule (DCR) as an urgent business under section 37 (1AA) of Maharashtra Regional TownPlanning (MRTP) Act.

The Maharashtra Urban Development (UD) department on Tuesday issued a notification, proposing a change to increase the Floor Space Index(FSI) and relax other DCR norms.

As per the proposed policy, all star-category hotels will be allowed to be constructed on the plot irrespective of their size. The base FSI will be 1.25 as against the earlier FSI of 1. This effectively means that the hotel developer will get extra space to construct. Earlier, a 2,500 sq m plot was mandatory for construction of star-category hotels in Maharashtra.

"Besides, additional FSI up to 100 per cent is permissible for star hotels where minimum road width has been reduced from 18 metres to 15 metres," stated the notification.

It further reads that in residential zones, the land owners/developers are also allowed to utilise 25 per cent of additional FSI in form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR). "Moreover, in respect of star hotels, if the project is classified as a Mega and Ultra Mega project as per the Maharashtra Tourism policy 2016, then up to 20% additional FSI will be allowed by charging premium. It will be done to support the tourism activities, attract maximum investment and generate employment," as per the notification.

This policy will be applicable for Maharashtra excluding Greater Mumbai. "We have invited suggestions and objections from various stakeholders in the next 30 days ," said Urban Development officer requested anonymity.