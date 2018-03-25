Trending#

In loss, Asha Parekh Hospital pulls the plug

Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 05:25 AM IST

The Asha Parekh Hospital in Santacruz (officially M/S BCJ Hospital and Asha Parekh Research Centre) has downed its shutters. The 110-bed hospital, which was run by a trust, closed all activities on February 12, and is now selling off the beds, furniture and equipment.

Confirming the news, Asha Parekh, a trustee, said, "The hospital was suffering losses. We have entered into a joint venture to redevelop the building into a new hospital." Nitin, the hospital's general manager, said the name of the hospital will not change.

The hospital issued a notice about the closure, which said: "The trustee and managing committee members have requested all patients and relatives to collect their medical records and files before April 15, after which all uncollected files will be destroyed."

