Five engineers injured at site of Navi Mumbai International Airport while carrying out controlled blasting

Five engineers were injured on Saturday morning after stone hit them while carrying out controlled blasting for construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The incident took place while hill cutting activity at Ulwe for which controlled blasting was being carried out.

According to Mohan Ninave, Spokesperson of City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) that is constructing the Airport, "The incident took place at 11 am on Saturday after which all five engineers were admitted in Apollo Hospital at Belapur. They have minor injuries and are out of danger."

Ninave added, "Out of the five engineers one works with Cidco and other four with the contractor. The blasting will bring down the hill to around 10 meters from the current 90 meters and will pave way for constructing the runway of the proposed international airport."

CIDCO officials have said that all safety measures are being taken for carrying out controlled blasting activities and engineers were standing 300 metered away from blasting site but due to heavy presence of stones the incident took place.

The controlled blasting was done to cut the hill at Ulwe that will pave way for proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.