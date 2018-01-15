BMC wants to end illegal hawking near places of worship

The stretches near places of worship might be free from illegal hawkers in future, with the civic body saying that it plans to allow only authorised shops sell religious paraphernalia to devotees. The corporation has invited objections and suggestions from citizens on proposed hawkers pitches across the city including near religious places.

Nidhi Choudhary, deputy municipal commissioner (special) said that the removal of encroachments (RE) department will now shift its focus to spots around places of worship and education institutions to make them free from illegal hawking. "Why to make our religious places so crowded, and there is no need to sell items that are not used for worship," said Chaudhary.

She added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sought objections and suggestions from residents on hawking pitches across the city including near religious places. "We will look each and every objections and suggestions before reaching to any decision."

The civic administration has identified around two dozen well known religious places where hawking will not be allowed.

However, items that are used for worship like agarbatti, dhoopbatti, candle, prasad, chadar among others will be permitted to be sold. Some of religious places are Mumbra Devi, Hazi Ali, Mount Mary, Iskcon temple Afghan Church among others.

According to official from the RE department, there is no harm if a stationery shop comes up near an educational institution. "A final decision can be taken based of residents' view and need of a place," said the official from RE department, adding that High Court's directive of mandatory 150 metre from railway station, hospitals, educational institution and religious places.

The BMC has put 85,891 hawking pitches across 1,366 roads of the city. K West (Andheri) has maximum number of hawking pitches, while the B ward (Mohammad Ali Road) has the least number of hawking pitches at 802.