Arjun Ghatule gets additional charge of MU's exam dept

As the result mess at the university gets worse, Dr Arjun Ghatule has been given the additional charge as Director, board of examinations and evaluation at the Mumbai University on Wednesday. Dr Ghatule, who holds a PhD in management and Science, is currently working in the same position at the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).

With close to 1.5 lakh papers yet to be assessed as a result of missed deadlines, Ghatule will play a key role in streamlining the processes at the University at an hour when lakhs of students are still awaiting their results.

"I will take charge this evening and will resume work formally from Friday. I will try and understand the work and responsibilities at this stage in the next two days," said Ghatule.

With Ghatule's appointment, Deepak Wasave, who was the in-charge controller of examinations at the University will now resume his duty as Deputy Registrar in the examination department.

"The new team is now working on addressing the existing issues to declare results faster and more accurately. Over the next few days, the results will show" said a senior university official.