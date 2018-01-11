35-yr-old history-sheeter found murdered in Nagpada

A 35-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly murdered at a maidan in the Nagpada area in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police are probing if the deceased was killed over previous enmity.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khan alias Anwar Hatela.

According to police, Khan, after having dinner, had visited an open maidan at Nagpada around 1.30 am and slept off there. “An unknown person hit Khan with a stone and fled. Khan died on the spot. Others present at the maidan informed police about the murder,” said senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada Police Station.

He added that Khan’s body was later taken to hospital for a post-mortem. “Khan has criminal cases registered against him at VP Road and DB Marg police stations. As of now, we have no information about the assailant,” Baswat said. The police have also recovered a bloodstained stone from the spot and have sent it for forensic analysis.