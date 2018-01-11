Trending#

India vs South Africa

Mumbai Fire

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

World Bank (WB)

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Mumbai
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








35-yr-old history-sheeter found murdered in Nagpada

Murder


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 11 January 2018 6:00 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
A 35-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly murdered at a maidan in the Nagpada area in the wee hours of Wednesday. The police are probing if the deceased was killed over previous enmity.

 
The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khan alias Anwar Hatela.

 
According to police, Khan, after having dinner, had visited an open maidan at Nagpada around 1.30 am and slept off there. “An unknown person hit Khan with a stone and fled. Khan died on the spot. Others present at the maidan informed police about the murder,” said senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada Police Station.

 
He added that Khan’s body was later taken to hospital for a post-mortem. “Khan  has criminal cases registered against him at VP Road and DB Marg police stations. As of now, we have no information about the assailant,” Baswat said. The police have also recovered a bloodstained stone from the spot and have sent it for forensic analysis.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story