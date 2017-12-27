Talkathon on doctors’ strike continues

Plight of hapless patients extend for another day as government doctors spent Tuesday in talks. Three ministers of the government and several rounds of talks could not convince the agitating doctors till late evening. The talks are scheduled to be resumed at Zanana Hospital at 11am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile earlier the government declared a deadline for doctors to join duty by Tuesday midnight though showed signs of avoiding arrest for some more time as talks apparently were heading towards consensus. However, the issue of withdrawal of transfer orders of doctor leaders remains an issue of contention. “I request all doctors to finish the strike and resume their duties as soon as possible. This is to ensure that patients are not affected by the issue. I also urge them to leave the decision on chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and I request the government to give back the assignments and duties to the doctors,” Kilak told media.

Even as some doctors evading the association call responded on duty during the day, many continued with the strike. Earlier in the day, the first meeting took place early in the morning at PWD minister, Yunus Khan’s residence. This was followed by a second round of meeting which involved BJP state president Ashok Parnami, Rajasthan health minister Kali Charan Saraf, in addition to Khan.

The third round took place late in the evening at state minister Ajay Kilak’s residence. This meeting was attended by Medical state minister, Banshidhar Bajiya, Saraf, Khan, and Dr Lakshman Ola, vice-president, All Rajasthan in Service Doctor Association. The final meeting happened at Parnami’s residence.

Ola confirmed resuming of services on Wednesday, if the government promises no arrests. Parnami also agreed for reconciliation and assured complete cooperation towards the doctors.

Notably, Rajasthan high court, on Monday, had given orders which allowed the state government to take decisions as it deems fit, in case the doctors do not show up for duties in next 24hrs.

According to officials from the health department, there are about 7,000 doctors providing services in the state. Out of these, about 2,000 were already on duties, irrespective of strike, and abut 1,500 are expected to join by Wednesday morning.