State gets respite as heavy showers reduce to drizzle

As per weatherman, the trough that was running via Sri Ganganagar has shifted, due to which rains are expected to reduce over the state

After disturbing the regular routine in around a dozen districts and leaving four districts grim with the flood condition, the series of heavy rains has now given people and administration to take a sigh of respite, as most of the places in the state witnessed light spells during last 48 hours.

As per local MeT department, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Jaipur and Bikaner division during last 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Jaipur and Bikaner division, at a few places in Udaipur division and at isolated places in Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jodhpur divisions.

The districts of Jalore and Sirohi that were inundated under flooding rains witnessed very light rains on Tuesday. Most of the southern and central region of the state witnessed moderate to heavy rains. The northwest district Churu recorded some moderate spells.

In fact, rains reduced drastically in the last 24 hours as well. Churu recorded rains of 3.6 mm, Pilani 3.1 mm, Jaipur 2 mm, and Ajmer witnessed light spells of 0.2 mm only. Places like Kishangarhbas, Nimrana, Kotkasim, Mandawar, Behror in Alwar district, Taranagar, Rajgarh, Sadulpur in Churu district received 80 to 30 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

However, as per weathermen at skymet weather, these isolated light rains will not affect the mercury levels much. Partly cloudy sky with bright sunshine will lead to sultry weather conditions. According to weathermen, the trough that was running via Sri Ganganagar has shifted further north now. In the wake of this, rains are expected to reduce over the state.

10,000 HOUSES COLLAPSE

Around 10,000 houses are estimated to have collapsed due to heavy rains leaving as many as 50,000 people homeless in Jalore, Pali, Sirohi and Barmer, the worst flood affected districts. According to different sources, 22 people have been reported dead and two are still missing. The week long series of heavy rains have hit cattle also as over 5,500 cattle have died over the last week.

ARMY RELIEF CAMPS

Though the spell of heavy rains has now taken a break in four flood affected districts of the state but people are still fighting with odd conditions. More than two dozen relief camps have been established by the administration in these 4 districts where around two thousand people have found shelter. Around 1,300 people, stuck in isolated places, have been rescued or relocated so far. Forces continue to provide ration and other assistance as well.