Minor labourer falls from roof, dies

Raju Erwal (17), a resident of Nagpal colony under Udhyog Nagar police station area sustained severe head injuries after he had fallen from the rooftop of building in Talwandi area

A 17-year-old minor boy, working as a child labor to a private contractor today noon died during the treatment in a private hospital in the city after he had sustained severe head injuries after falling from the rooftop while he was fixing an iron angle of an advertisement hoarding in a multi-storied building in Talwandi area under Jawahar Nagar police station.

The police have lodged a case against the contractor under sections of IPC and J.J. Act for causing death by negligence and employing a minor child to work. The dead body was handed over to the family members after postmortem later in the day on Sunday.

Raju Erwal (17), a resident of Nagpal colony under Udhyog Nagar police station area sustained severe head injuries after he had fallen from the rooftop of multi-storied building in Talwandi area early on Sunday morning while he was getting down through stairway with iron angle, told Neeraj Gupta, Circle In charge (CI), Jawahar Nagar police station.

The minor boy, while he was getting down through the staircase from the top floor of the building, lost balance and rolled down to floor with severe head injuries while the iron angle was left stuck to the wall, he said adding he was immediately rushed to nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment at noon today. Raju along with his co-worker Ajay Khateek was on contractual work to fix an advertising hoarding on the building at around 7 o’clock today morning when the mishap occurred, the CI said.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, he added. Police have lodged a case against the private contractor of causing death by negligence under section 304(A) of IPC and under sections of JJ. Act for employing a minor boy to work, CI Neeraj Gupta said adding the further investigation into the matter is underway, however, the accused contractor has not been arrested.

HEAD INJURIES