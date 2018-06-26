Jaipur: While babus chill, people take the heat at RTO

While the government plans to make the front offices of RTOs of the state look like passport offices, the reality at the waiting hall of RTO Jaipur where the common man waits to get licence contradicts the dreams.

The air conditioners which had been installed at the waiting hall of the licence room have been taken off and there is no fan for the people. While 2 air conditioners have been taken away, the rest two are not working and in one of them, the disconnected wire can also be seen.

The people have to wait here to get the licence and can be seen wiping the sweat from their foreheads. The inside room of this licence hall which also acts as the waiting room too witnesses the same treatment. The air conditioner which has been adorning the wall is not only out of order but water also leaks from it.

“It’s very difficult to sit here and wait, it’s lunchtime and we are waiting for the officials to come and you can see, there is no fan too,” said a women speaking to DNA. The feel of sitting in the heat without air is more when the applicants see the staffers sitting in the driving licence test room where the ACs are working in full swing.

The test machines are kept there and officials sit there. The applicants get to have few minutes of relief when they go inside to appear for the test. “They call our names also without coming out of the AC room and we have to wait here in this atmosphere,” complained a student.