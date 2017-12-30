Explosion in Jodhpur Army Cantt area kills minor

A girl died in an explosion in the army area on Friday afternoon. It is said she he had returned from the tuition at the time of the incident and the tragedy hit when she reached the door of her home. The reason for the explosion is still unknown. The military officer and the FSL team have collected evidence from the spot. The explosion is also suspected to be from a military material. The sound from the explosion reached far off places and also damaged the roofs of a house.

According to the information received, Dharmendra Kumar Jat, a resident of Bhiwandi in Haryana, is posted in 10 Para Military in Jodhpur. He lives in a quarter in the military area with family. It has been told that in the afternoon, on Friday, his eight-year-old daughter Khushi, returned home from tuition and reached the gate. Suddenly, there was a blast and Khushi got seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A huge crowd gathered at the scene after the accident. Military officials also arrived at the spot and sent the dead body to the mortuary. Information was also given to the Ratanada police. The reason of explosion was unknown till last reports came in.