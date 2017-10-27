Congress vows to continue fight for farm loan waiver

Congress party legislators’ agitation in the state Assembly going on for the past two days came to an end on Thursday. They were protesting over farm loan waiver. Interestingly, the mood changed after chief minister Vasundhara Raje met with the legislators when she had come to the Assembly on Thursday.

However, leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi has said that while the legislators were agitating for 54 hours, the chief minister did not even pay heed to the same.

Speaking to DNA over the issue of loan waiver to the farmers and why the Congress legislatures did not accept holding a debate on the issue, Dudi said, “They should first give us assurance that they will waive off the loans. It is such a sensitive issue, but the chief minister did not come to the Assembly even for a single day.

Now they are misleading the Gurjars and they will be taken up by the judiciary. The state is in anarchy, youths are roaming unemployed, farmers are committing suicides while mockery has been made of law and order.” The Congress is now planning to hold massive protests. “We will take to the streets against the state government and will go from village to village and approach farmers till the time the state government does not waive off the loan amount,” Dudi added.