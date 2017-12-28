After Talkathon, doctors spike strike

After a marathon eight-hour talk and intervention of four ministers and state BJP president, the in-service doctors agreed to call off their 12-day strike on Wednesday.

As per the agreement signed between All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) ARISDA and the govrnment, demands, including removal of the officer of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Girish Parashar from the health department and adjustment of leaves taken by doctors during their agitation in earlier months of this year agitation, with their earned leaves has been accepted. The agreement also reiterates the execution of the agreement done on November 12 and withdrawal of cases registered against doctors, under Rajasthan Essential Services Management Act (RESMA), during their agitation.

About the recent transfers that forced the doctors to go on strike for second time in two months, nothing was mentioned in the agreement, but later on Ashok Parnami state BJP president said that ARISDA president Dr Ajay Chaudhary will be posted as Chief Medical & Health Officer (CM&HO) in Sikar.

During the talks a seven-point agreement also signed between the government and resident doctors. As per the agreement, government has given assurance to initiate proceeding over demands related to stipend appreciation, hostel or transit quarters allotment, pay fixation, revised LPC, benefits payment according to 7th pay commission and age limit increase for senior residents.

In the talks with doctors and resident doctors, Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf, Health Minister (state) Banshidhar Bajiya, PWD Minister Yunus Khan, Co-operative Minister Ajay Singh Kilak, State BJP President Ashok Parnami, Principal Secretary (Health) Veenu Gupta, and Secretary (Medical Education) Anand Kumar were present.

