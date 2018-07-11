World Population Day: UN cites ineffective birth control methods to India's population spike

India is currently ranked second with 1.3 billion people as the most populous country in the world, according to UN report 2017.

The data was shared by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of World Population Day. The current world’s population is 7.6 billion and is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, according to UN report 2017.

According to the UN report, China with 1.4 billion people and India with 1.3 billion people are the two most populous countries and contributing to 19% and 18 % of the global population respectively. The report predicted that India will surpass China around 2024 or roughly in 7 years.

According to the UN report, around 214 million women in developing countries who want to avoid pregnancy are not using safe and effective family planning methods.

In India, according to National Family Health Survey 2015-16 (NFHS-4) current use of family planning methods among married women (15-49 years) is 53.5%, and unmet need of family planning was 12.9%. (Unmet need for family planning refers to those women who are fecund and sexually active but not using any method of contraception though wishing to postpone the next birth –spacing or not wanting any more children -limiting).

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have recognised nine standards that must be met in every community, for every individual including non-discrimination, available, accessible, acceptable, good quality, informed decision-making, privacy and confidentiality, participation and accountability.

World Population Day, a United Nations initiative, is celebrated every year on June 11. The initiative was introduced to spread awareness about the importance of population issue worldwide. This year, the theme for the World Population Day is 'Family Planning is a Human Right'.