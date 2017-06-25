Woman who accused cop of demanding sexual favours jailed

A 37-year-old woman who had accused a police officer here of demanding sexual favours from her in return for action against her rapists was charged with "cheating" and sent to jail.

The woman had filed a complaint of rape and claimed she had recorded evidence (on a CD) of an investigating officer (IO) asking her for sexual favours in return for action against the rapists.

The woman and her boyfriend were nabbed and sent to jail yesterday under sections 420 and 462 (cheating and forgery) besides other sections including 468, 471, 474, 182, 193 and 211.

According to SP Vipin Tada, the voice sample of the investigating officer recorded on the CD by the woman is fake as it does not match the actual voice of the concerned officer hence the action has been initiated against her.

He added the complainant and her boyfriend had conspired to malign the police officer and tarnish the image of the police.

The woman's complaint said she was raped by two persons on February 12 after they had offered her a lift when she was returning to Rampur from somewhere.

After reaching Rampur, she was was taken to a secluded place and was raped at gunpoint, the complaint said.

SP Tada has also instructed the police to recheck the factual position in other complaints of sexual harassment prior to registration of the complaint by the woman.

