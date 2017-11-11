Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 4 injured after bus falls into river due to fog

A bus fell into the river in Banda district due to low visibility because of fog.

According to reports, the Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus with three passengers in it was on its way from Jaspura to Banda.

Ram Naresh, the bus driver died on the spot, while the other three passengers and the bus conductor suffered injuries. They were referred to a hospital in Kanpur.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratis of Rs. 2lakh for the deceased.

He also announced Rs. 50000 for seriously injured passengers and Rs. 25000 for those with minor injuries.