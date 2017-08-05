Trying to resolve Indo-China border issues through Bhutan: Govt

China's latest attempts to bypass India by reaching out to Bhutan directly to settle the face-off at the Doklam plateau tri-junction has signaled concern in the diplomatic and security circles here. It has also come to notice that Chinese diplomats accredited in India have been visiting Bhutan capital Thimpu frequently over the past few months.

Even though India is confident that Bhutan will never agree to sort out the boundary issue with China bilaterally, it has not gone unnoticed that sections of the Bhutanese press is insisting on evolving an independent outreach with the international community, including China.

A 15-page document released by Chinese Foreign Office has emphatically rejected India's interference in its ongoing boundary dispute with Bhutan in the Doklam area. It also urged New Delhi to withdraw unconditionally and end the nearly two-month long stand-off.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also noted that the construction of a road will involve a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India. The objections were also raised by the Bhutanese government, which issued a demarche or formal statement, accusing China of constructing a road 'inside their territory' in 'direct violation' of its territorial treaty obligations.

India and Bhutan have maintained historically strong relations. Bhutan co-operates closely with India in determining its foreign policy, and the Indian Army is involved in the training of its armed forces.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said that India was continuously coordinating with Bhutan to find a mutually-acceptable solution to the Dokalam standoff. Asked about China's claim of India reducing its troops from 400 to 40 in Dokalam, he refused to give a direct reply calling it an operational matter.

He also clarified that the development of its border areas is the legitimate matter of interest for the Indian government as well as its responsibility. He also referred to External Affairs Ministry Sushma Swaraj's statement that as a neighbour India was committed to help Bhutan. Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' policy is not just for Indians but also for our neighbours," said Swaraj.

In response to a question on Chinese MFA's document released on the Doklam issue, Baglay said, "India's position on this issue and related facts have been articulated in our Press Statement of June 30, 2017. India considers that peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas is an important prerequisite for smooth development of our bilateral relations with China." Beijing has alleged that India's intrusion into its territory under the pretext of defending Bhutan's territorial claims, has not only violated Beijing's territorial sovereignty, but also challenged Bhutan's sovereignty and independence.

Despite China attempting to build an outreach in Bhutan, a large section there is still wary of external influences on local culture and recall Beijing's role in Tibet after 1949.

Meanwhile, China's military has again warned India not to underestimate its resolve to hold the Doklam area. The comments from the Chinese Ministry of National Defense on Thursday were the most blunt. "India must dispel any illusions that it can hold out for a change," Col. Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said in a statement online. He repeated China's demand that India withdraw its troops from the disputed area.

COOPERATION